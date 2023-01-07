e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Teen girl raped repeatedly by boy she befriended on social media in Harda

Madhya Pradesh: Teen girl raped repeatedly by boy she befriended on social media in Harda

The ordeal came to light after her parents noticed changes in behaviour and she confided in them

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl in Harda in Madhya Pradesh was raped allegedly by a boy she had befriended on a photo-video sharing social networking service, a police official said on Saturday.

The girl, who is a Class XI student, and the boy, who turned 18 during the day, came in contact through social media around a year ago and had met each other several times, Harda woman police station in charge Gajiwati Pusham said.

"The girl was raped repeatedly after the accused said he had obscene videos of her which he threatened to circulate. The ordeal came to light after her parents noticed changes in behaviour and she confided in them," Pusham said.

"The accused had also asked her to get cash and jewellery from home. We arrested him under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the girl filed a complaint on Friday," the official said.

Read Also
MP: IIM Indore to develop Harda district, contribute to strengthening local market
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: New and renewable energy policy lays stress on green energy tax

Bhopal: New and renewable energy policy lays stress on green energy tax

Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 18 lakh on pretext of getting job

Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 18 lakh on pretext of getting job

Bhopal: Man, brother-in-law die as car overturns on Link Road

Bhopal: Man, brother-in-law die as car overturns on Link Road

Bhopal: Gang of vehicle lifters busted, stolen goods worth Rs 25 lakh recovered

Bhopal: Gang of vehicle lifters busted, stolen goods worth Rs 25 lakh recovered

Madhya Pradesh: Teen girl raped repeatedly by boy she befriended on social media in Harda

Madhya Pradesh: Teen girl raped repeatedly by boy she befriended on social media in Harda