Madhya Pradesh: Teen boy drowns in dam while taking selfies

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A class XII student drowned in a dam while reportedly trying to take selfies with his friend in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4pm at Kosmi Dam and the victim has been identified as 17-year-old Shubham Kasde, a resident of Khandara, said Kotwali police station in charge Ratnakar Higwe.

"He and a friend were taking selfies on the bank of the dam when he slipped into the water. By the time people arrived at the spot after the friend raised an alarm, he had drowned. The body was fished out later," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:16 PM IST