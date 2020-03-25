Madhya Pradesh: Take over private hospitals amid Coronavirus outbreak, demands civil society

BHOPAL: Several civil society groups have come together and demanded that the private hospitals in the state be taken over by government to deal with corona threat more effectively.

Members of these groups have written a letter to CM demanding that safety kits against corona, test kits and treatment of corona should be done absolutely free of cost. As the problem is expected to aggravate in the coming weeks, government should not hesitate in taking over the private hospitals to deal with affected people in large numbers.

“Numbers of ambulances and ventilators should be increased in large numbers and arrangements should be made at village, block and tehsil level immediately,” said coordinator of Vikas Samvad, Vikas Jain.

He said government servants and volunteers who are out in the field fighting the corona should be given appropriate safety kits. Moreover, soaps, sanitisers should be kept at public places for free.

The civil society group has demanded that focus should be laid on slums and places inhabited by the most deprived sections. They should be supplied with free immunity boosters, soaps and ration for at least a month. Cooked food should also be distributed to the poor.

The group has also demanded that people working in the unorganised sector should be provided Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts or post office accounts to deal with unprecedented situation.

Anurag Saxena of MP Medical Representative Union has said volunteers should be trained to deal with the pandemic.

The letter was sent to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as part of “an initiative to make the government responsible for care of common people” under campaign to fix accountability of government to protect common man.