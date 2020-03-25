Coronavirus claims first life in Madhya Pradesh

Ujjain: Coronavirus which has wreaked havoc worldwide, claimed its first life in MP on Wednesday. The first victim of Covid-19 virus infection in Madhya Pradesh has been identified as 65-year-old woman from Ujjain.

The woman was a resident of Janasapura. She was admitted to Charitable Hospital on March 22. CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli said that she complained of cold and cough disease and was shifted to Government Madhav Nagar Hospital on the same day.

She was treated by nodal officer Dr HP Sonania. She was referred to MGM Medical College Indore after she showed signs of coronavirus. She was undergoing treatment MY Hospital in Indore.

Health, civic body, police and civil administration teams swung into action as soon as the first case of coronavirus positive came to fore in the city.

Officials reached out the home the Covid-19 positive woman and checked the health of her kin for symptoms of the dreaded virus.

According to sources, the deceased woman operated a grocery store. It is feared that she contracted coronavirus infection from one of her customers.

The administration now doesn’t want to leave anything to chance and since Wednesday morning it has collected samples of swab and other body fluids of many residents in the area. Samples have been collected from over 11 residents of the area for testing. The administration is on the lookout for one suspected person, said a source.

Special Instructions For Last Rites

Jansapura area was cordoned off in the evening for the last rites of the woman. She was buried in the Hammalwadi graveyard. Kin of woman were given special directions by the Jiwajiganj police station in-charge before burying the woman. Her last rites were performed by her 2 sons. Apart from them only a police TI , a sub inspector and the ambulance staff who accompanied the woman from Indore accompanied them during the burial.