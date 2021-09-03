Madhya Pradesh: Susheel Kant Mishra to join National School of Drama repertory

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Theatre actor Susheel Kant Mishra from Bhopal has been selected for the post of National School of Drama Repertory Artist in Grade ‘B’. He is the only actor from MP selected for the post.

Born in a village in the Satna district of the state began training in theatre at the Natya Kala Parishad, Balaghat and later came to Bhopal to join Dost Theatre headed by Alok Chatterjee and Rang Vidushak under Bansi Kaul. He participated in a number of national and international theatre festivals.

Mishra told Free Press it was a great support for him in Corona times. “It came as a surprise to me. I didn’t imagine that I would be selected,” he said.

He said around 150 candidates had applied for the post, of which 80 were called for an interview. Out of 80, 12 candidates were selected for the posts in Grades ‘A’ and ‘B’.

