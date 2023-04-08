Madhya Pradesh: Surrounded by liquor bottles, Gwalior Municipal Corporation employee found dead in his flat

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A municipal employee was found dead in suspicious condition at his residence on Friday. Police said his body was retrieved from his flat after neighbours complained foul smell.

The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Pandey. When police reached his flat, the found him lying in the bedroom surrounded by empty liquor bottles.

Dhananjay, who was working as a Supervisor in Municipal Corporation, was believed to be alone at home as his wife had gone to her maternal home three days ago.

The police suspected that Dhananjay may have died due to excessive drinking, as he was known to have a habit of alcohol consumption. The body was sent for postmortem and forensic experts have been called in for investigation. The police have informed Dhananjay's family members about the incident and have started probing into the cause of his death.

It is believed that Dhananjay may have died two days ago, given the strong smell emanating from his flat. Further probe is underway.