 Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court Pulls Up MP Govt, Nodal Counsel Over 27% OBC Quota Delay
Supreme Court reprimanded Madhya Pradesh government and nodal counsel for seeking more time on the 27% OBC reservation case. Next hearing is scheduled for October 8

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court pulls up govt, nodal counsel over 27% OBC quota delay | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday reprimanded Madhya Pradesh government and nodal counsel for seeking more time on the 27% OBC reservation case. Next hearing is scheduled for October 8.

Nodal counsel representing the general category opposing the reservation argued that 15,000 pages of documents provided by the government just a day before the hearing need time to be reviewed.

SC expressed frustration over stakeholders’ lack of seriousness despite its emphasis on day-to-day hearings.

SC directed the government and nodal counsel to prepare a strict timeline and be ready for daily hearings. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta successfully argued to separate the Chhattisgarh reservation issue from Madhya Pradesh, with SC agreeing to the request.

Senior advocate Tarun Thakur, representing OBC Mahasabha, told Free Press that SC was clear about proceeding, but government and counsel demanded delays.

Advocate Rameshwar Thakur, representing candidates with 13% reservation, said that 75 petitions transferred from High Court to SC included 11 in Wednesday’s hearing, which had to be postponed due to government’s non-serious approach.

