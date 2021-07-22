Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court cancels bail to Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA's husband in murder case

New Delhi/ Bhopal: The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to a Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA's husband in the murder case of Congress leader Devendra Chourasia.

Observing that an effort was being made to shield the accused from the administration of justice, the apex court directed transfer of the BSP MLA Rambai Singh's husband Govind Singh to another jail under directions of the DGP to ensure fair criminal proceedings.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah set aside the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court granting bail and said the HC misapplied legal principles.

The bench said a clear cancellation of bail was established and the high court committed a grievous error in granting bail to the accused.

The top court also directed that an enquiry into the apprehension expressed by the Additional Session Judge be conducted within a month.

The judge had noted in his February 8 order that he was "pressured" by the Damoh SP and his subordinates.

On March 28, Singh, who was absconding, was arrested by the police after the top court had given a deadline to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police on April 5 to arrest him or face coercive action.

On March 26, the top court had observed that an effort was made to shield the accused after the DGP had said that despite the order of the court, police were not able to apprehend or arrest him.

The apex court's judgment came on pleas by Somesh, son of Chaurasia, and the state government seeking cancellation of bail granted to Singh.

The pleas claimed he was involved in several murder cases while on bail.

Chaurasia was killed in March 2019 after he joined the Congress. The police had then registered a murder case against Singh and others.