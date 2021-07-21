Bhopal: Now, digital locks on milk tankers to check adulteration

Bhopal: MP State Cooperative Dairy Federation (MPSCDFL) has decided to install digital locks in milk tankers to prevent adulteration of milk. This move is first of its kind in the country to check adulteration, claims the MPSCDFL. While reviewing the activities of the Dairy Federation, animal husbandry and dairy development minister Prem Singh Patel on Wednesday said that MP would be the first state in the country to install the digital locks on milk tankers. All the vehicles collecting milk will have vehicle tracking system, he added.

Patel said, “Complaints of adulteration in milk tankers were being received for a long time. This (digital lock) will effectively check adulteration and maintain the quality of milk.” Additional chief secretary, animal husbandry and dairy development, JN Kansotia, MD Shamshuddin and other senior officers were present. Patel said, the MPSCDFL had collected 8,35,959 litre milk from across the state from April to June in 2021. Out of this, 2,36,149 litres were sent to other states. Notably, a gang was busted in December 2019 which stole milk from tankers and replaced it with water and adulterated milk. Thus, they earned about Rs 12 lakh daily by selling adulterated milk to the federation.