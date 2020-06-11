Madhya Pradesh: Students unable to take July exam to get another chance

Students who will not be able to appear in exams to be held July will get another chance.
A special exam will be held by the universities and colleges later in an appropriate time.
The state government on Thursday issued detailed order regarding holding examination in the institutes of higher education taking into account the COVID-19 guidelines, the order of MHRD, UGC and the decision taken by the Governor on June 6 about conducting exam.
The exams of the final year UG and of the 4th semester of the post graduation will begin from June 29 and end on July 31. The result will be declared in August.
As per the order, the student, not residing within the jurisdiction of the university and unable to appear in the exam will be given another chance to write their papers. The university will be conducting separate exams for such students.
Such students will be required to inform the department or the university through email about their inability to appear in the exam and only then their claim will be held valid.
No exam will be conducted in COVID-19 hotspot. If the exam centre area comes accidently in such areas, the University will have to arrange an alternative centre. The government college and university officials who are involved in exam, have been asked report to office on June 15 to look into the preparations.
The students have to appear an hour before the exam time at the centre The student will undergo thermal screening before entering in the exam centre. The students who fail to clear the thermal screening will be made to write exam in separate room. However, before appearing in next paper these students will have to get a health certificate from a doctor only then they will be permitted to write exam.
Installation of CCTV cameras at every exam centre is mandatory. The centre will be sanitized before and after the examination. All SOPs and guidelines issued to check corona spread like social distancing, sanitization, mask, water arrangements are to be strictly adhered to by the authorities as well as the students.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)