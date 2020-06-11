Madhya Pradesh: Students unable to take July exam to get another chance

Students who will not be able to appear in exams to be held July will get another chance.

A special exam will be held by the universities and colleges later in an appropriate time.

The state government on Thursday issued detailed order regarding holding examination in the institutes of higher education taking into account the COVID-19 guidelines, the order of MHRD, UGC and the decision taken by the Governor on June 6 about conducting exam.

The exams of the final year UG and of the 4th semester of the post graduation will begin from June 29 and end on July 31. The result will be declared in August.

As per the order, the student, not residing within the jurisdiction of the university and unable to appear in the exam will be given another chance to write their papers. The university will be conducting separate exams for such students.

Such students will be required to inform the department or the university through email about their inability to appear in the exam and only then their claim will be held valid.