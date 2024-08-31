 Madhya Pradesh: Students Cross Sludgy Road To Reach School In Morena
Both roads to school remain muddy.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Students Cross Sludgy Road To Reach School In Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 700-meter-long road, leading to Gyanodaya Residential School at ward number 45 in the Maharajapura area district for the SC/ST category has turned into a marshy land. Although the school can house 640 students, there are only 310 students, because of the road. The road is 35-foot wide, but students can walk only on six-foot area, as rest of the road remains under ankle-deep sludge throughout the year.

The school was built in 2015 on the pattern of Navodaya Vidyalaya. In 2017, the school building, shifted to another building spread over 16 bighas, was equipped with all modern facilities. Nevertheless, after a few years, problems cropped up in running the school.

There are two ways to reach the school: one was Nahar Marg and the other was Silayatha Marg. Both the roads are unusable. Supplying food to the children and providing other facilities have become difficult. Ambulances also cannot reach the school. This is the reason why the parents keep away from admitting their children to the school.  

Quack Allegedly Causes Death Of 9-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

The teachers also confront many problems. Two farmers Suresh Singh and Banti Yadav, who use the road regularly, said the condition of both the roads worsened. The potholes on the road get filled with rainwater in the monsoon, and when there is no rain, roads remain under mud.

Although there are 40 sanctioned posts of teacher, yet only 12 have been appointed. There are four guest teachers. When the issue was put up before principal of the school, Asha Singh, she said a letter had been sent to the administration to improve the road, but nothing was done.

The parents are not admitting their children to the school, she said. According to deputy commissioner of divisional SC/ST Welfare Department Saurabh Singh Rathore, a proposal worth Rs 36 was sent to the administration for repairing the roads. A sum of Rs 2 lakh more has been added to the proposal which is Rs 38 lakh now, he said, adding the department has been demanding funds for many years, but it is yet to come.

