Madhya Pradesh: Story of survival; the brave slug it out, love rains in times of flood

BHOPAL: The August sky was looking grey. The air was heavy with moisture.The residents of ward number 10 in Nagda area of Sheopur in the Gwalior-Chambal region had barely had any respite from the sweltering heat.

The grey sky slowly turned black on the night of August 2. The rumbles of thunder and splatting rain hit the area.Rain began to fall in sheets in the morning.Najim Ali was taking tea with his family in that rain-lashed morning.

Ali had least suspicion of what was brewing for them.

A sudden hue and cry outside his house shocked him. As he peeped through the window of his room, he saw a heavy rush of water come towards his house. The residents were scuttling for cover, yelling for help.Ali had barely had any time to waste.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:37 PM IST