How long will social workers feed us? ask flood-affected living amid stench in Gwalior, Chambal divisions

BHOPAL: Ankit Singh Jat and seven members of his family have been living in higher secondary school building in Bilaspur village in Datia district for past six days. And his family is not alone. All the 120 families of his village Andora, about two kilometers from the school, are also living there.

“We do want to go back to our village but we can’t,” Jat told Free Press over the phone. The houses in their village have been severely damaged and are overflowing with smelly slush left behind by receding flood waters. Hand pumps, the source of drinking water for residents, are non-functional and power supply is yet to be restored. “The village is not liveable,” 19-year-old farmer says. Their pleas to the authorities have fallen on deaf ears.

They are surviving on food supplied by the villagers. Though the administration has provided 30 kg of wheat to every family, they don’t have the cooking wherewithal. They have been wearing the same clothes for the past six days and don’t have beddings to sleep on. Many of them have fallen ill - they are suffering from malaria, skin diseases and stomach ailments. A medical van comes to the relief camp once a day to distribute medicines.