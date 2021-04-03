Madhya Pradesh: State’s produce to create a global sensation: CM

Bhopal: The agricultural produce of the state will not only be highlighted as some of the best that the nation can produce, but will also create a stir all across the world, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the inaugural programme here on Saturday. He added that not only in the field of agriculture, but also in the areas of animal husbandry, horticulture, cooperatives, distribution of crops, food-processing and packaging—and with the help of proper marketing—the state’s produce would create a sensation in the international markets, as well.

The programme, ‘Mission Earth’, was organised based on ‘Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’. The chief minister dedicated the nation’s second semen laboratory constructed in the Bhadbhada area at a cost of 47.5 crore, 958 cow sheds at a cost of Rs 260 crore and 33 electricity sub-centres. The foundation stone of 145 cow sheds were also laid virtually.

The chief minister stated that the farmers had become the backbone of the state’s economy in these hard times of the corona pandemic. “The state government is trying to double the income of farmers. In the last year, grain production had touched new heights,” he added.