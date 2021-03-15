Morena: Making brooms helps women to become 'Aatmanirbhar'

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Employment is a major problem but there are also ways to solve it provided there is willpower and perseverance. An example of this resolve are the women of Goth village in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. They have started a campaign to become 'self-reliant' or 'Aatmanirbhar' by making brooms.



Now these women earn up to Rs 3,000 per month by making brooms. They first collected some money and then received help from the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission. After this, the women started making brooms due to which their lives have completely changed.



Alpana Tomar, President of Maya Livelihood Self-Help Group in Goth, said this group was formed in 2019 in collaboration with the State Rural Livelihood Mission.



The group collected Rs 10 each from all women every week and deposited a lump sum of Rs 10,200 in the bank. They, then, received Rs 1 lakh from the Livelihood Mission in the form of a revolving fund. Apart from this, the self-help group also received another Rs 50,000 from a village organisation.