e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ratnagiri Sessions Court rejects union minister Narayan Rane's plea for anticipatory bailUnion minister Narayan Rane arrest under process over his remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:20 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State sees five new COVID-19 cases

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,516.
PTI
Corona Virus

Corona Virus

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,109 on Tuesday with the addition of five cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, he said.

The overall number of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 7,81,509, leaving the state with 84 active cases.

With 54,080 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in MP for coronavirus went up to 1,61,09,127, the official added.

An official release said 4,02,04,272 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 8,122 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,109, new cases 5, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,509, active cases 84, number of tests so far 1,61,09,127.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: State reports three new COVID-19 cases; over 35k people vaccinated

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal