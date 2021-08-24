Madhya Pradesh: State sees five new COVID-19 cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,109 on Tuesday with the addition of five cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, he said.

The overall number of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 7,81,509, leaving the state with 84 active cases.

With 54,080 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in MP for coronavirus went up to 1,61,09,127, the official added.

An official release said 4,02,04,272 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 8,122 on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:20 PM IST