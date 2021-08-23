Madhya Pradesh: State reports three new COVID-19 cases; over 35k people vaccinated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh increased by three to touch 7,92,104 on Monday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,504, leaving the state with 84 active cases, he said.

With 53,589 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,60,43,313, the official added.

An official release said 4,01,89,417 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 35,146 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,104, new cases 3, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,504, active cases 84, number of tests so far 1,60,43,313.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:01 PM IST