Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:07 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State sees 18 COVID-19 cases; active tally now 101

The recovery count stands at 7,81,598, leaving the state with 101 active cases.
PTI
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,215 on Friday with the addition of 18 cases, while the day also saw the toll remaining unchanged at 10,516, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,598, leaving the state with 101 active cases, he said.

With 68,226 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,67,92,936, the official added.

An official release said 4,79,84,081 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 1,38,798 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,215 new cases 18, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,598, active cases 101, number of tests so far 1,67,92,936.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:07 PM IST
