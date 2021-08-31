e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:26 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State sees ten COVID-19 cases; over 8.24 lakh vaccinated

The recovery count stands at 7,81,580, leaving the state with 79 active cases.
PTI
Representative Pic: Coronavirus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,175 on Tuesday with the addition of 10 cases, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official said.

With 61,096 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,65,87,267, the official added.

An official release said 4,63,58,477 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 8,24,467 on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:26 PM IST
