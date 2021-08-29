Madhya Pradesh: State sees 12 COVID-19 cases; over 1 lakh vaccinated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,155 on Sunday with the addition of 12 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,81,559, leaving the state with 80 active cases, he added.

With 72,139 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,64,71,171, the official added.

An official release said 4,55,18,484 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 1,02,440 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,155, new cases 12, death toll 10,516 (no change), recovered 7,81,559, active cases 80, number of tests so far 1,64,71,171.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:58 PM IST