Madhya Pradesh: State reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh reported 21 Covid cases on Sunday taking the tally to 372 in last 24 days. Indore led with 8 cases while Bhopal reported 6 cases. Two cases were reported in Raisen and Jabalpur. Hoshangabad, Sagar, Betul and Singrauli reported 1 case each.

In last 24 days, 372 cases have been reported in the state and out of them 162 were reported in Bhopal and 130 in Indore. At present, there are 161 active cases in the state. Of them, 74 of them are in Bhopal and 54 in Indore.

Amidst the fear of third wave with Omicron variant, 21 positive cases are considered to be an explosive number. In November, more than 300 cases were reported and in first 12 days of December, 180 cases have been reported. Thus, 480 cases were reported in last one-and-a-half months.

New cases have been found in Raisen, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Dhar, Sheopur, Sehore, Neemuch, Sagar, Dhar, Rajgarh.

As many as 17cases were reported on December 1 while 12 cases were reported December 2 and 15 cases were reported on December 3. As many as 18 cases were reported on December 4 while 10 cases were reported on December 5 and 17 cases were reported on December 6.

As many as 16 cases were reported on December 7 while 14 positive cases were reported on December 8 and 16 cases were reported on December 9. Fifteen cases were reported on December 10 and 15 cases were reported on December 11 and 21 cases were reported on December 12.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:00 AM IST