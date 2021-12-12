Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal shine in cross-country running contest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 56th Madhya Pradesh Inter-District Cross-Country running competition was organised by Betul District Athletics Association at Polytechnic Square, Sona Valley in Betul on Sunday.

Association president Akhilesh Malviya said a 10-km cross-country event was held in men’s and women’s category, 8 km cross country for under-20 boys, 6 km for under-20 girls, 6 km for under-18 boys, 4 km for under-18 girls and 2-km race for under-16 boys and under-16 girls.

The former state NSUI president Hemant Vagdre and the officials from several sports bodies were present on the occasion.

Results:

Men's category

1. Uttam Chand – Jabalpur

2. Harjot Veer Singh – Jabalpur

3. Naveen Chauhan - Dewas

Women's category

1. Manisha - Dewas

2. Jyoti Chauhan - Morena

3. Varsha Tekam - Mandla

Boys under-20

1. Vishnu Verma – Sehore

2. Gurmeet Singh - Bhopal

3. Vineet Yadav - Bhopal

Girls under-20

1. Ranjana Devi Patel - Bhopal

2. Sandhya - Bhopal

3. Nidhi Bavaria -Chhindwara.

Boys under-18

1. Sandeep Kumar - Bhopal

2. Uday Pratap Singh - Bhind

3. Rampal Singh - Tarana.

Girls under-18

1. Khushi Raghuvanshi - Jabalpur

2. Renu Kewat - Satna

3. Poonam Kumari - Singrauli

Boys under-16

1. Awadhesh - Bhind

2. Ashok - Katni

3. Devraj Singh - Katni

Girls under-16

1. Sonam Parmar - Bhopal

2. Megha - Ujjain

3. Anjali Patidar Dewas

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:48 PM IST