Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal shine in cross-country running contest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 56th Madhya Pradesh Inter-District Cross-Country running competition was organised by Betul District Athletics Association at Polytechnic Square, Sona Valley in Betul on Sunday.
Association president Akhilesh Malviya said a 10-km cross-country event was held in men’s and women’s category, 8 km cross country for under-20 boys, 6 km for under-20 girls, 6 km for under-18 boys, 4 km for under-18 girls and 2-km race for under-16 boys and under-16 girls.
The former state NSUI president Hemant Vagdre and the officials from several sports bodies were present on the occasion.
Results:
Men's category
1. Uttam Chand – Jabalpur
2. Harjot Veer Singh – Jabalpur
3. Naveen Chauhan - Dewas
Women's category
1. Manisha - Dewas
2. Jyoti Chauhan - Morena
3. Varsha Tekam - Mandla
Boys under-20
1. Vishnu Verma – Sehore
2. Gurmeet Singh - Bhopal
3. Vineet Yadav - Bhopal
Girls under-20
1. Ranjana Devi Patel - Bhopal
2. Sandhya - Bhopal
3. Nidhi Bavaria -Chhindwara.
Boys under-18
1. Sandeep Kumar - Bhopal
2. Uday Pratap Singh - Bhind
3. Rampal Singh - Tarana.
Girls under-18
1. Khushi Raghuvanshi - Jabalpur
2. Renu Kewat - Satna
3. Poonam Kumari - Singrauli
Boys under-16
1. Awadhesh - Bhind
2. Ashok - Katni
3. Devraj Singh - Katni
Girls under-16
1. Sonam Parmar - Bhopal
2. Megha - Ujjain
3. Anjali Patidar Dewas