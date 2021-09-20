e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 11:28 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State records eight new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 96

PTI
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,402 on Monday with the addition of eight new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,789, leaving the state with 96 active cases.

With 61,504 more swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 1,79,13,654, the official added.

An official release said 5,81,68,462, COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in eligible age groups so far, including 6,22,295 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,402, new cases eight, death toll 10,517 (no change), recovered 7,81,789, active cases 96, number of tests so far 1,79,13,654.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 11:29 PM IST
