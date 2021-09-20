e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:38 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State reports eight new cases, no fresh death; active tally now 96

The recovery count stands at 7,81,781 and there are 96 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.
PTI
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The coronavirus caseload in Madhya Pradesh increased by eight to 7,92,394 on Sunday, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517 as no fatality due to the virus was reported during the day, he said.

As 65,809 samples were examined on Sunday, the cumulative test figure in MP reached 1,78,59,586, the official added.

A total of 5,75,04,500 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 2,26,681 on Sunday, an official release said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,394, new cases 8, death toll 10,517 (no change), recoveries 7,81,781, active cases 96, number of tests 1,78,59,586.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 12:39 AM IST
