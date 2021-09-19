Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet minister deprived of entry to Shah’s programme, pickpockets make it

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pickpockets had a field day at the ‘Balidan Diwas’ programme in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated as chief guest in Jabalpur on Saturday.

Although state forest minister and senior tribal leader Vijay Shah didn’t get entry to the venue for security reasons, pickpockets slid into it and preyed upon 23 people. They made off with mobile phones and wallets of the people.

‘Balidan Diwas’ was organized by the state government to honour the unsung freedom fighter, as BJP claimed, Raja Shankar Shah and his son Kunwar Raghunath Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries paid floral tribute to Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah at Malgodown Square.

Heavy police forces including state police and central agencies were deployed at the venue.

According to police sources, 23 persons have lodged complaints at the Civil Lines Police station about missing mobile phones or wallets late on Saturday night.

Police sources say one of the pickpockets has been detained and is being interrogated. “He has revealed names of his accomplices and we are verifying the information,” said a police officer wishing not to be quoted.

However, senior police officers of Jabalpur refused to comment on the reports.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 02:08 PM IST