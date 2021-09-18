Madhya Pradesh: Union home minister Amit Shah reaches Jabalpur, offers floral tribute to Shankar Shah, Kunwar Shah

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit has reached Jabalpur. He was welcomed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders at Jabalpur Airport.

Shah, who will stay for eight hours in Jabalpur, will take part in various programmes including martyr-day programme.

He will also formally launch Ujjawala 2.0 scheme and address an event to honour tribal heroes under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. Besides, he will also interact with BJP's workers.

BJP Spokesperson Lokendra Parashar said that Shah will land at Dumna Airport and will arrive at the Malgodam area of the city where statues of Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah are situated.

