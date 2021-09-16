Madhya Pradesh: High Court intervenes admin' fight against dengue outbreak in Jabalpur; over 433 cases recorded

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The dengue outbreak in Jabalpur has now reached the High Court.

A petition filed by social activist Saurabh Sharma, claims that dengue has become uncontrollable in Jabalpur and the administration seems helpless to rein in it.

The High Court, however, has taken cognizance of the matter and enquired about the steps taken by the municipal corporation to curb the outbreak.

The next hearing on the matter will be on September 28.

Notably, more than 433 cases of dengue have been reported in the official records of Jabalpur, while there are thousands of people who have been suffering from dengue.

The administration's arrangements are proving to be insufficient to curb the dengue outbreak.

The petition said that Jabalpur Municipal Corporation has only five fogging machines for a population of about 17 lakhs.

Along with this, insecticide is never sprayed in densely populated as well as other areas, due to which dengue larvae are increasing continuously.

The High Court also enquired about the actions taken so far by the Municipal Corporation and the government to curb the dengue disease.

