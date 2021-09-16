Madhya Pradesh: Conwoman takes Rs 80k from man to settle marital dispute in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Another case has come to the fore against the alleged conwoman Shireen, sources said on Thursday.

One Israel Patel, a resident of Umaria of Badnagar, has alleged that as she took Rs 80,000 to settle a dispute between him and his wife.

Shireen allegedly threatened to implicate Israel in many cases including dowry harassment, if does not pay her Rs 80,000. Shireen sought this amount by allegedly posing a president of human rights organisation. Israel paid the amount in 3 installments to Shirin.

On the complaint of Israel, the police have booked Shireen. So far four cases of cheating have been registered against Shireen Hussain.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:59 AM IST