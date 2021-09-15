Madhya Pradesh: Sale of MST for Ratlam and Ujjain trains resume

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sale of monthly season tickets (MST) for unreserved trains Mhow-Ratlam-Mhow and Indore-Ujjain-Indore has resumed.

According to official information, after the reduction of corona

infection and keeping in mind the demand of passengers, the sale of

monthly season tickets has resumed for Train No. 09506/09507 Ujjain-Indore-Ujjain Special Passenger and Train No. 09390/09389 Ratlam-Mhow-Ratlam Special DEMU.

Railway has made it clear that those found travelling with MST in any train other than the above will be treated as without ticket and they must follow the Covid-19 rules during the journey.

According to the decision of the Railway Board, the passengers whose monthly season ticket was valid for the number of days after March 23, 2020, before the lockdown, the old monthly season ticket will be valid for travel for the remaining days from September 15, 2021. Passengers can visit the UTS counter to get the validity period extended for the remaining days.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Chief municipal officer takes charge

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 02:17 AM IST