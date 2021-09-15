Madhya Pradesh: Chief municipal officer takes charge

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Prasad Pandey has been appointed as chief municipal officer in-charge of the Municipal Council, Pipalrawan by the Urban Administration and Housing Department.

He took over the charge on Monday. CMO in-charge Pandey organised a meeting at council meeting room regarding 100% vaccination of BLOs and employees of the town.

Chief municipal officer Pandey and deputy engineer Chetan Chouhan were welcomed by the people and they were informed about the problem of the town.

He said, my main and first priority is to solve the problem and complete the incomplete plans of the town. On this occasion, former councilor representative Bharat Singh Sisodia, Nausad Mansoori and others were present.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 02:09 AM IST