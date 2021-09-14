Madhya Pradesh: School education department to hold special parent-teacher meeting from September 15-17

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Parents are said to be the first teacher of a child. They will continue to play an active role of a ‘Guru’ at home, as the schools reopen and the education system seeks to restore.

State government has decided to open all schools for all classes from September 20. The schools should follow covid protocol and only 50% of the students will be allowed in the class. Hostels for all students of class 8 and above will be open.

Usually, schools used to reopen in June/July. But this year, due to covid-19, schools reopened in September.

To maintain the continuity of education of students of the state and establish an active dialogue between parents and teachers in all government schools across the state, parent-teacher meetings will be organized in schools. The meetings will help in restoring the school system.

As per instructions from MP school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, the parent-teacher meeting will start on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The meetings will be held every day till Friday, September 17, 2021.

Parmar in his official statement addressing schools said that like last year, the academic session has been delayed due to Corona. “The whole society has been affected by the educational system of students due to the effect of Corona,” he said.

The school education department sent out a notice stating that in such a time, cooperation of teachers and parents is the only way to create a favourable environment for education environment for students.

What is this parent-teacher meeting about?

During the parent-teacher meeting, parents will be informed about completing the classroom curriculum in the new session in the due time.

Further, parents will be required to participate in the education by following the guidance of teachers. Parents can help by continuing education at home. This is being done on the lines of New Education Policy 2020.

A major area of focus as cited from the policy will be ‘recognizing, identifying, and fostering the unique capabilities of each student, by sensitizing teachers as well as parents to promote each student’s holistic development in both academic and non-academic spheres.

Further, this year is an exception, where students must understand the required syllabus in a shorter time. Hence, this session will also be discussed regarding the role of parents in improving student results.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 03:55 PM IST