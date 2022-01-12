Madhya Pradesh: State records 3,160 COVID-19 cases, one death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 3,160 new coronavirus infections in post 24 hours.

The new cases took the caseload in the state to 8,06,803, a health officials said. With one fatality, death toll increased to 10,539.

The day before, the state had recorded 2,317 new cases and one death.

The positivity rate on Tuesday was 3.9 per cent up from 3.4 per cent on Monday.

The recovery count stood at 7,84,999 after 493 people were discharged from hospitals during the day.

The state now has 11,265 active cases.

Indore and Bhopal, the two cities which have been hit worst by the pandemic in the state, reported 948 and 562 fresh cases, respectively.

With 79,051 samples being examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests went up to 2,44,35,948.

As many as 10,61,53,353 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,82,982 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,06,803, New cases 3,160, Death toll 10,539, Recovered 7,84,999, Active cases 11,265, Number of tests conducted so far 2,44,35,948.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Minimum temperature decreases in Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:16 PM IST