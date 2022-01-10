Bhopal: Minimum temperature decreases in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh registered a sharp drop in night temperature specially in western parts on Monday, according to meteorological department official.

Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 5.7 degrees.

Indore recorded maximum temperature 18.7 degrees Celsius while it recorded minimum temperature 9.5 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.2 degrees.

Guna recorded minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 5 degrees while Dhar recorded minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius after drop of 3.5 degrees.

Ratlam recorded minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius while Raisen recorded minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 6.4 degrees.

Yellow alert has been issued for rain, thundershower and lightning in Shahdol and Jabalpur divisions and district like Betul. Cold day like condition is likely to prevail in Ratlam, Dhar, Guna and Ujjain districts. Fog like condition is likely to prevail in Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ratlam, Guna, Mandsaur, Jabalpur, Sagar, Chhatarpur and Gwalior districts.

Senior meteorological department official Dr GD Mishra said minimum temperature decreased with clearance of clouds.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:41 PM IST