Madhya Pradesh: State logs 6 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 112

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,894 on Friday with an addition of six fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, the official added.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,258 after eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, he said.

The state is left with 112 active cases.

With 52,120 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,05,22,518 the official added.

An official release said 7,13,45,463 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,972 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,894, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered cases 7,82,258, active cases 112, number of tests so far 2,05,22,518.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 01:27 AM IST