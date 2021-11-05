Madhya Pradesh: Absconding criminal nabbed in Bhopal after his visit to his ailing mother

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A murder accused who was on run for nine years, fell into police dragnet when he came to visit his ailing mother in AIIMS hospital on Thursday.

The accused Gumnam Singh Yadav 36, had tried to kill one in 2012 and went on a run after police booked him. The Kamla Nagar police were searching him but he kept on changing his locations every time the cops got a lead about him.

He was in a hide in different cities in the state and would hardly visit his family. The crime branch received a tip about the accused reaching Bhopal on the day. Yadav had grown beards to dodge police. We reached AIIMS Bhopal where he was arrested and handed over to the Kamla Nagar police, said the police.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 04:30 PM IST