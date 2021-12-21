Madhya Pradesh: State logs 20 new COVID-19 cases; active tally 183

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With 20 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,509 on Monday, while the recovery count increased to 7,82,796 after 17 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 10,530 after a COVID-19 patient died during the day.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 183 active cases.

A total of 56,771 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted so far in MP to 2,30,30,597, the official added.

A total of 9,86,05,589 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 4,54,400 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,509, new cases 20, death toll 10,530, recoveries 7,82,796, active cases 183, number of tests so far 2,30,30597.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 09:31 AM IST