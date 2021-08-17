Madhya Pradesh: State incurs loss of Rs 2k crore due to heavy rainfall

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain and floods have caused massive loss of property in Madhya Pradesh as several villages have been inundated and nearly Rs 2,000 crore worth private as well as government property has been damaged as per an initial inspection done by the Madhya Pradesh government.

A Central team visited the flood-affected areas for ground assessment of the damage caused by heavy flooding in the state.

From July 31 to August 6, there was heavy rain and floods in nine districts including eight districts of Gwalior and Chambal divisions such as Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashok Nagar, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena and the Vidisha district of Bhopal division.

According to the state government report, nearly 2,444 villages across nine districts have been badly affected by floods and excessive rainfall. According to preliminary estimates, crops have been completely destroyed on nearly 1,01,699 hectare area. Nearly 57,527 houses got washed away or were completely destroyed in the floods.

Apart from this, government property worth Rs 1735.50 crore was damaged. This includes government buildings, roads, power supply infrastructure, forests, bridges, dams, including many irrigation projects. The government fair price shops for distribution of ration, including foodgrains worth more than Rs 2.5 crore were destroyed by the flood waters.

A large quantity of foodgrains kept in the warehouses were also damaged by the floods. Overall, there has been a loss of Rs 2,000 crore.

9,334 flood-affected victims across nine districts were rescued and nearly 32,960 people were rescued from their homes inundated with flood water. As many as 161 relief camps were set up in which a total of 21,555 people have been safely evacuated. Six columns of the Indian Army and six helicopters of the Air Force were used for the relief and rescue operations.

Apart from this, eight units of NDRF, 29 SDRF teams, 61 Home Guard teams, police personnel in all nine flood-affected districts and 478 civil defence volunteers participated in the relief and rescue operation.

At present, a detailed survey of the infrastructure damage is being done in the areas affected by excessive rainfall and floods. Interdepartmental teams have been constituted to assess the crop damage. Financial compensation is being paid to the people for clothes, utensils and partially damaged houses.

At the same time, the Inter-Ministerial Central Study Team led by Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, is on a visit to the flood-affected areas of Gwalior and Chambal divisions to assess the damage. The study team members include Barnwal along with Deputy ECO Abhay Kumar; Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Director, A.K. Tiwari; Superintending Engineer of Water Resources Department Manoj Tiwari; Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Jaipur, D.K. Sharma and Under Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development. R.K. Shrivastava.

This study team has been divided into two parts, of which the first team visited Dabra-Chandpur of Gwalior division, Kotra, Sunati, Andora and Kharonaghat in Datia district. The second team inspected Shyampur, Ochhapura, Dhodhar, Manpur and Sheopur in Sabalgarh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 04:04 PM IST