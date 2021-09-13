Madhya Pradesh: State government transfers six IPS officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has transferred six IPS ranked officers and assigned them to their new responsibilities.

According to the letter issued on Monday, Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Abhinay Vishwakarma posted in Indore will be the new city superintendent of police (CSP) of Bhopal.

ASP Bhopal, Abhishek Anand will be given responsibility of CSP of Jawra, Ratlam district. ASP Gwalior Moti-Ur-Rehman will be the new CSP of Azad Nagar of Indore district.

Similarly, ASP Jabalpur Priyanka Shukla will hold the charge as a CSP of Bargi, Jabalpur district. ASP Khandwa Rishikesh Meena, as the CSP of Murar, Gwalior district.

ASP Ratlam Vinod Kumar Meena to hold the charge of CSP of Madhavnagar, Ujjain district.

