Madhya Pradesh: State government to recruit 4,269 constables in the police department post lockdown

Good news for all the aspirants of police department. The Madhya Pradesh government, for the first time, will be starting recruitment in the state. In a meeting with the police officers at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Friday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra took the decision to recruit 4,269 constables in the police department, post lockdown. Along with this, discussions were also held to recall the soldiers sent to Singrauli for the protection of industries. The government can call back the soldiers from there.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra held a meeting with other officials including DGP at PHQ. In this, he approved the proposal to recruit 4,269 constables. Mishra said, “During the lockdown, the police had been the frontline warrior and acted on a large scale. It has been decided to increase the police force in view of the coming times and the needs of the police department. Along with this, a proposal will be sent to the Central Government for approval of decisions related to some more posts in the Police Department. This will create new opportunities for the youth.

Along with htis, Narottam Mishra also announced that a hospital for policemen would be built on PPE mode. All possible treatment facilities will be provided in it for the constable to DGP and Home Minister. Work will also be done on the intelligence agency. There is a special emphasis on police reform.