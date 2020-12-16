Madhya Pradesh: State Congress unit office bearers to decide whether sitting MLAs will contest municipal elections, says Mukul Wasnik

BHOPAL: All India Congress Committee general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Wednesday said state Congress president Kamal Nath and other office bearers will decide whether sitting MLAs will contest the municipal elections. Wasnik is on three-day visit and will hold meeting with the party leaders in Bhopal, Sagar, Jabalpur and Rewa division on the forthcoming local body polls.

Talking to media here, he said he will hold meeting with Bhopal division office bearers and also with MPPCC office bearers. The issue of sitting MLAs to contest mayor post will be discussed with PCC officials. The party’s preparation for elections will be reviewed. The senior leaders of party will discuss the challenges they will face in the election. The other important issues like sabotage in recently concluded by-elections and disciplinary action will also be discussed.

Wasnik evaded query on election of Youth Congress president and polls on organisational posts. He stated that YC leadership will solve the problem.