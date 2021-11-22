Madhya Pradesh: State Board exams from February 17

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released exam schedule for students of class 10 and 12. Exam for students of class 10 will begin from 18 February, 2022 and class 12 exams will start from February 17, 2022, said board officials.

All exams will be conducted in one shift from 10 am to 1 pm but the students have been instructed to reach classrooms at 8.30 am. Board officials said students will be required to undergo thermal screening before they enter classrooms to prevent Covid spread and that is why they will be called at 8.30 am.

Students will not be allowed to enter examination hall after 9.45 am. The State Education Board has said following Covid protocol is mandatory. This includes covering mouth, nose and ensuring physical distance. They have also been asked to bring a small bottle of sanitiser with them.

Answer copies will be distributed 10 minutes before the scheduled time at 9.50 am and question papers will be given 5 minutes before at 9.55 am.

Board officials have clarified that the exam schedule will not change even if local or any other holiday is declared during the exam dates.

State school education minister Inder Singh Parmar said syllabus has been reduced by over 30% due to Covid. It will lessen the burden of students and their performance will improve. The teachers have been asked to take extra-classes to help students clear confusion and cover the course.

An estimated 6.50 lakh students are expected to appear for class 12 and over 10 lakh students for class 10 examinations.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 09:36 PM IST