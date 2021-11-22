Madhya Pradesh: Elderly man dies after two men punch him

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two traders were booked for killing an elderly man following an argument between them over a petty issue in Juni Indore on Saturday. It is said that the accused had an argument with the deceased's son and he reached there for intervention when the accused assaulted and pushed him due to which he fell down and then died. The accused were on the run till Sunday evening.

The incident took place in BK Sindhi Colony on Saturday night. Ravishankar Kumawat has lodged a complaint that accused Kara alias Kalu and his brother Deepu run a crockery shop near his house. They had kept the goods of their shop near his door, and Ravishankar told them to remove the goods. The accused started arguing with Ravishankar. Then, Ravishankar’s father Devprasad Kumawat (65) came out of the house to intervene in the matter.

The situation turned ugly when one of the accused punched Devprasad on his chest due to which he fell down and got injured. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. The police investigated the spot and registered a case against the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:22 AM IST