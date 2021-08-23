Madhya Pradesh: Stadium for physically challenged people in the offing: Khatik

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Virendra Khatik has said efforts are being made to improve the condition of the physically challenged persons in the district.

A sports stadium for the physically challenged will be set up in Bundelkhand region, he said.

Khatik has further said that the Bundelkhand region will developed along with Sagar district.

He further said that a rehabilitation centre for the physically challenged was being set up in the Sehore-Bhopal area in the state.

The development work started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi includes health, education, roads, transportation and cleanliness.

Khatik further said that the government had launched several projects for making the physically challenged financially independent.

He said that the women players who are physically challenged would be provided with all facilities including training in the stadium.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal to host international water sports championship in November

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:28 PM IST