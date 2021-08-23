Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal to host international water sports championship in November

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to host BIMSTEC Youth Water Sports Tournament in November where water sportspersons from seven Asian countries will compete against each other, said the office of state’s sports minister on Monday.

The players from Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India will compete in water sports events that would include yachting, kayaking-canoeing and rowing.

The minister of sports and youth welfare, Yashodhara Raje , presided over a meeting of state level implementation committee held at the directorate of sports late evening to discuss the preparations.

The championship will be held under the aegis of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Corporation and MP department of sports and youth welfare.

Scindia, at the meeting, said, “Bhopal has its own identity in water sports and many international competitions have been organised here in the past. We hosted Asian Kayaking-Canoeing, an open international water sports competition, in 2003. Thirteen countries had taken part in the championship then. The event was scheduled to be held in March last year, but was postponed due to pandemic-induced lockdown.”

Principal Secretary Sports and Youth Welfare, Gulshan Bamra, said, “About 142 players from seven countries will participate in BIMSTEC Youth Water Sports Tournament. At least 42 support staff will also be involved.”

Talking about the tournament, Bamra said, “Four participants will be allowed in men’s and women’s category each to represent their countries in yachting while three each in kayaking, rowing and canoeing.”

The officials discussed accommodation and food arrangements of foreign players and allowances and honorarium of players, technical officers, referees, judges, coaches and support staff and their security.

The additional secretary of Ministry of External Affairs (BIMSTEC) Rakesh Tiwari, Principal Secretary Urban Development Manish Singh, Director Sports and Youth Welfare Pawan Jain, Collector Bhopal Avinash Lavania and Deputy Inspector General Bhopal Irshad Wali were present at the meeting.

