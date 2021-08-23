Madhya Pradesh: Farmers struggling to get fertilizer in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers of the Gwalior-Chambal region are struggling to get fertiliser after the floods that ravaged the area only a fortnight ago, said farmers.

The farmers of the area are lagging behind their counterparts in other areas in the state in sowing seeds for the Kharif crop.

The farmers said that fertilizer was available on the black market but they are not getting it.

The female members of their families are required to stand in queue for getting fertiliser, they said.

In Dabra-Bhitarwar area in the district, fertilizer is being distributed in presence of policemen.

More than 400 farmers queue up since morning to get fertilizer, the farmers added.

“We have been running post to pillar every day to get fertilizer. The recent flood has ravaged the farmlands and now, we are required to repair it for the kharif crop.

The women have to queue up leaving their household work.

The farmers said that the district administration is not serious about the distribution of fertilizer, the farmers alleged.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh told journalists on Sunday that fertilisers were being sent to flood affected areas. “It is true that the supply of fertilisers was affected due to the flood. But, administration has been instructed to ensure the proper supply in the flood affected areas. The shortage of fertiliser will be fixed soon,” he said.

