Madhya Pradesh: Speech impaired minor girl gang-raped in Shahdol, accused under arrest

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Shahdol police came into action after an incident of gang rape of a minor girl came to fore.
The incident was reported in Jugwari of Kotwali police station area of Shahdol district.
On receiving information, teams of police stations including Kotwali joined together to investigate the matter.
The victim girl is speech impaired. A few hours after the complaint was registered, all the six accused have been arrested, including four minors and two adults, said Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Goswami Shahdol.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)