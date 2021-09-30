Madhya Pradesh: Speech impaired minor girl gang-raped in Shahdol, accused under arrest

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Shahdol police came into action after an incident of gang rape of a minor girl came to fore.

The incident was reported in Jugwari of Kotwali police station area of ​​Shahdol district.

On receiving information, teams of police stations including Kotwali joined together to investigate the matter.

The victim girl is speech impaired. A few hours after the complaint was registered, all the six accused have been arrested, including four minors and two adults, said Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Goswami Shahdol.

