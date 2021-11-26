Madhya Pradesh: Solar power parks with 1500 MW to be functional soon, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh will set an example for other states by working speedily in the field of conventional and non-conventional power generation. The work of generating electricity from the sun will be taken up in a mission mode. An awareness campaign will be paced up so that all citizens encourage the use of electricity generated from saving power and alternative energy sources.

He said the foundation stone of three new solar power generation units has been laid in the state. Solar power parks with a total capacity of 1500 MW will start functioning soon.

He said that the target is to begin power generation from the three plants for which bhoomi pujan was performed recently. Efforts will be made to achieve this target before March 2023. These units of 550 MW in Agar district, 450 MW in Shajapur district and 500 MW in Neemuch district will be helpful in changing the scenario of solar power generation.

It may be mentioned that 5,300 MW of solar power is being generated daily in the state. The electricity produced in Madhya Pradesh is also used for Delhi metro rail.

He said that new technology is being used in power generation in Madhya Pradesh. A solar park, which will also make electricity storage possible is being set up in Chhatarpur. Till now, it was not possible to make 100 percent use of the generated electricity due to lack of proper arrangement for storage of electricity. A new solar power plant is also being set up in Morena. Along with this, the initiative of setting up a floating plant on water at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh will give a distinct identity to the state in this area.

He said that the target is to bring down the carbon emissions to zero. Currently, the initial target is to cut emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030. The target is zero carbon emissions by the year 2070.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 08:41 PM IST