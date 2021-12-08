Madhya Pradesh: Society officials beaten up over dispute on fertiliser

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant manager and a computer operator of Shyampur Society were beaten up on Wednesday morning following a dispute over withdrawing money from accounts and over distribution of fertiliser, official sources said.

Those who beat up the society officials also damaged the office properties, sources further said.

After the incident, the officials of the society lodged a complaint at the Shyampur police station against the accused.

The police arrested the accused but, after one hour, a group of people threw stones at the society office.

On getting information, the collector, t he superintendent of police and the additional superintendent of police rushed to the spot along with police force and brought the situation under control.

The police registered cases against more than 12 people and began to inquire into the incident.

According to reports, Shoeb reached Shyampur Cooperative Society and demanded fertiliser worth Rs 10,000 from society official Santosh Patidar.

Patidar told Shoeb that the chit for fertiliser was issued in the name of his (Shoeb’s) father. The official advised Shoeb to call his father, sign a few papers to get fertiliser.

It enraged Shoeb who beat up Patidar. Computer operator Deepak Thakur who tried to rescue Patidar from Shoeb was also beaten up.

He also damaged the society properties including tables, chairs, a laptop and documents.

After they lodged a complaint, the police arrested Shoeb. One hour after his arrest, a group of people threw stones at the society office.

Collector Chandra Mohon Thakur, superintendent of police Mayank Awasthi, additional superintendent of police Sameer Yadav, sub-divisional magistrate Brajesh Saxena rushed to the spot along with a large number of policemen.

In the aftermath of the incident, the market outside the society was closed and a silence prevailed there.

The district administration stepped up patrolling in the area. The police are sifting through the CCTV footage and registered cases against 12 people, said Yadav.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:37 PM IST