 Madhya Pradesh: Smoke In Kurukshetra-Khajuraho Train Triggers Panic; No Casualties Reported
The incident occurred at 8 am near Ishangarh station, prompting passengers to suspect a fire and pull the emergency chain, bringing the train to an abrupt halt.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Smoke In Kurukshetra Khajuraho Train Triggers Panic; No Casualties Reported | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A cloud of smoke engulfed the D-5 coach of Kurukshetra-Khajuraho train on Sunday morning, which led to panic among passengers. The incident occurred at 8 am near Ishangarh station, prompting passengers to suspect a fire and pull the emergency chain, bringing the train to an abrupt halt.

The train, number 11842, was travelling from Kurukshetra to Khajuraho when the incident occurred. As soon as the smoke was noticed in the D-5 coach, passengers informed train driver and station master. The railway staff quickly arrived at the scene and inspected the train.

After a thorough check, the train resumed journey to Khajuraho, departing an hour late at 9 am. Ishangarh police station incharge Kishore Kumar Patel told the media that the emergency chain was pulled after passengers noticed the smoke.

Following an inspection by railway personnel, the train was cleared to continue its journey. Manoj Kumar, the railway public relations officer (PRO) in Jhansi, explained that the smoke was caused by dust accumulation on the V-belt, which created friction when the brakes were applied.

This led to smoke, causing passengers to panic. However, no fire was found, and the train continued without further problem. No injuries or damage was reported.

