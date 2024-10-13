 Shocker! CRPF Vehicle Overturns In Balaghat Leaving One Soldier Killed; Four Critically Injured
Shocker! CRPF Vehicle Overturns In Balaghat Leaving One Soldier Killed; Four Critically Injured

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): One soldier died and four sustained serious injuries after a CRPF vehicle overturned near Garratola in the Birsa police station area of Balaghat on Sunday.

The accident took place around 6 AM when an SUV vehicle, ferrying CRPF personnel from the 7th Battalion D Company stationed at the Naxal-affected Machurda outpost, overturned on a stretch between Pathri and Sundarwahi, near Kudan village.

The deceased has been identified as constable Tarkeshwar T (22), a resident of Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh. His body has been placed at the Birsa Community Health Centre (CHC) for post-mortem. The injured include inspector Umesh (30), ASI Yadunandan Paswan (57), ASI Birju Das (44), and constable Rakesh Yadav (30).

All four were critically injured and have been referred to Gondia, Maharashtra, for further treatment. The soldiers were on a routine area domination mission when the accident took place. The police have launched a probe into the incident. All other soldiers who sustained minor injuries are receiving treatment at the hospital, the police said.

